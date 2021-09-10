Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,841.66

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,841.66 and last traded at $1,726.36, with a volume of 482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,745.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,116.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,615.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,501.23.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%.

About Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

