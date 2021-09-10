Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report sales of $60.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.06 million to $61.25 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $70.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $250.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $252.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $278.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

CPSS opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.