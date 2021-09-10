Contrasting Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) & Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Andritz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27 Andritz $7.65 billion 0.78 $236.59 million $0.48 23.79

Haier Electronics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. Haier Electronics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Haier Electronics Group and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Andritz 3.96% 21.54% 3.77%

Dividends

Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andritz pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Haier Electronics Group beats Andritz on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haier Electronics Group

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

