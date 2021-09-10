Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an average rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.17.

Shares of CPRT opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

