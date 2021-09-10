Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

