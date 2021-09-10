Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

KOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.