Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BASE opened at $41.61 on Friday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BASE shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

