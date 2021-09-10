Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.96, but opened at $47.29. Couchbase shares last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 2,081 shares.

The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49).

Get Couchbase alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.