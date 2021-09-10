Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Declares Dividend of $1.79

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7868 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

CTRYY opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

