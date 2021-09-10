Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Declares Dividend of $1.79

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7868 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
CTRYY opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Country Garden Company Profile
