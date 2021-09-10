Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $270.00. The stock had previously closed at $263.33, but opened at $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 27,499 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.53. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.