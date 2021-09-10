Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $706-708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.39 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,430. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day moving average of $250.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

