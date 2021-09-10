Creative Planning Increases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02.

