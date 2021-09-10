Creative Planning Increases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 43,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.