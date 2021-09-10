Creative Planning Sells 123 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $52,995,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $299.61 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.46 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

