Creative Planning Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,738,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,654,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.2% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $115.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $119.76.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.