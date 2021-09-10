Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nikola were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Nikola by 129.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $10,337,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $5,987,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 256.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,103 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

