Credit Agricole S A Has $12.51 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after acquiring an additional 465,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,722. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

