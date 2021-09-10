Credit Agricole S A Has $23.12 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $23,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.47. 22,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,544. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

