Credit Agricole S A Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

