Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,400 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $199.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.46. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

