Credit Suisse Group Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $38.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.67% from the company’s previous close.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of APLS opened at $55.61 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.