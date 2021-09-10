Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04. 5,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,082,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Cricut alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,335,456.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,115,309 shares of company stock worth $122,619,019 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.