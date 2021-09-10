Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04. 5,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,082,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,335,456.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,115,309 shares of company stock worth $122,619,019 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.