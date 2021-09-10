Critical Analysis: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A Pinterest 7.18% 12.09% 10.39%

93.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integral Ad Science and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pinterest 0 11 16 0 2.59

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $78.31, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinterest $1.69 billion 20.99 -$128.32 million ($0.12) -459.33

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats Integral Ad Science on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

