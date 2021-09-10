Crust (CRU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.87 or 0.01038195 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.