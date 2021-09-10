Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $6,867.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00168571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00042978 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

