Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,624,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,067 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

