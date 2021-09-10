Crypto Sports Trading 57.1% Higher Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 135.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $822,064.88 and approximately $984.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars.

