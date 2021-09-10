Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 21,546 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,913 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

IVOL stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

