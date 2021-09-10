Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $754.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $691.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $747.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.16, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

