Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.