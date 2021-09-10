Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $587,000 Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,613,000 after buying an additional 160,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 97,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,633,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,991,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $38.51 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is -344.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

