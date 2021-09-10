CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Trading 5.7% Higher

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) shares traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 390,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 728,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.22.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 92.15% and a negative return on equity of 145.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

