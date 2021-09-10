Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,757 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

