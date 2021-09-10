Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

