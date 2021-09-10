Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.03 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.