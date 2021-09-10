Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.20.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.