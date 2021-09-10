Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,659 shares of company stock worth $2,131,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.64. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

