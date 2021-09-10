Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up about 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.76% of Darden Restaurants worth $336,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 58.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 83.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.18 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $153.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

