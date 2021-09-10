Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
