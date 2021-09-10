Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.