Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $420.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:DECK opened at $406.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.65. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $197.70 and a 12 month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares in the company, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

