Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. 56,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,070. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

