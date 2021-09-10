Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Denison Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $915,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 102.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 903,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

