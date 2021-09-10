Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXLG shares. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 828,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $399.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. Research analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

