Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $74.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPSGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,293. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $71.61.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

