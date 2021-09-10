Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.