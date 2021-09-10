DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $313.98 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $313.98 million and $3.37 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.87 or 0.00432653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.61 or 0.01151441 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.