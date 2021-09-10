Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $60,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

