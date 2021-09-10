DMScript Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,422.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $433,056.79 and $3,422.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00125062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00179847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,491.27 or 1.00180877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.49 or 0.07222100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.89 or 0.00907055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.