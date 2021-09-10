Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $32.47 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $32.47 billion and $1.82 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00390308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,228,005,837 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

