Dogeswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $892.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.53 or 0.00091484 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $830,684.67 and approximately $892.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00184009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,325.38 or 0.99834136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07118110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00863631 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

